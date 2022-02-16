FLSmidth Chairman Steps Down; Vice Chair to Take His Place (PLX AI) – FLSmidth & Co. A/S Board of Directors Announces New Chairman and Vice Chairman Nominations.FLSmidth Vice Chairman Tom Knutzen is nominated as new Chairman of the BoardFLSmidth says Orsted CEO Mads Nipper is nominated to join the Board and … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth & Co. A/S Board of Directors Announces New Chairman and Vice Chairman Nominations.

FLSmidth Vice Chairman Tom Knutzen is nominated as new Chairman of the Board

FLSmidth says Orsted CEO Mads Nipper is nominated to join the Board and assume the role of Vice Chairman

Current Chairman Vagn Sørensen has decided to step down and will not seek reelection Wertpapier

