Norma Group 2021 Revenue Tops Expectations (PLX AI) – Norma Group FY revenue EUR 1,091.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,068 million.Significant business recovery from previous year, which was impacted by the pandemicPreliminary adjusted EBIT margin at 10.4 percentGlobal supply chain bottlenecks … (PLX AI) – Norma Group FY revenue EUR 1,091.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,068 million.

Significant business recovery from previous year, which was impacted by the pandemic

Preliminary adjusted EBIT margin at 10.4 percent

Global supply chain bottlenecks hampered recovery in final quarter

Ongoing “Get on track” change program delivers savings of EUR 27.4 million So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 34,13 € , was eine Steigerung von +8,26% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

NORMA Group Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 07:29 | | 29 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 07:29 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer