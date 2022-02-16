Norma Group 2021 Revenue Tops Expectations
(PLX AI) – Norma Group FY revenue EUR 1,091.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,068 million.Significant business recovery from previous year, which was impacted by the pandemicPreliminary adjusted EBIT margin at 10.4 percentGlobal supply chain bottlenecks …
- (PLX AI) – Norma Group FY revenue EUR 1,091.9 million vs. estimate EUR 1,068 million.
- Significant business recovery from previous year, which was impacted by the pandemic
- Preliminary adjusted EBIT margin at 10.4 percent
- Global supply chain bottlenecks hampered recovery in final quarter
- Ongoing “Get on track” change program delivers savings of EUR 27.4 million
