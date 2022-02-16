checkAd

FLSmidth 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus as Cement Recovery Remains Slow

(PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q4 EBITA DKK 338 million.Q4 orders DKK 5,084 millionOutlook FY revenue DKK 17,500-19,000 million vs. consensus DKK 19,400 millionOutlook FY EBITA margin 6-7%Says outlook for the mining industry remains positive driven by global …

  • (PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q4 EBITA DKK 338 million.
  • Q4 orders DKK 5,084 million
  • Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,500-19,000 million vs. consensus DKK 19,400 million
  • Outlook FY EBITA margin 6-7%
  • Says outlook for the mining industry remains positive driven by global economic development and increased demand for minerals required for the green transition
  • Says short-term outlook for the cement industry remains impacted by overcapacity and slow recovery
  • Mid-term recovery expected in the cement industry driven by increased demand for sustainability solutions, FLS says
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
16.02.2022, 07:33  |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FLSmidth 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus as Cement Recovery Remains Slow (PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q4 EBITA DKK 338 million.Q4 orders DKK 5,084 millionOutlook FY revenue DKK 17,500-19,000 million vs. consensus DKK 19,400 millionOutlook FY EBITA margin 6-7%Says outlook for the mining industry remains positive driven by global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Intel Buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion, or $53 per Share in Cash
Hexagon Purus Sells Shares to Raise NOK 600 Million
RWE to Develop Dutch Offshore Hydrogen Project with 300-500 MW Electrolyzer Capacity
Meyer Burger CFO Leaves After Only Weeks on The Job
Akamai Buys Linode for $900 Million
Airbnb Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Top Estimates; Shares Soar
Akamai Earnings Beat Expectations on Both Revenue, Adj. EPS
Devon Energy Q4 Profits Better Than Expected; Keeps Production Outlook Unchanged
Allegion Q4 Revenue Ahead of Consensus; 2022 EPS Guidance May Be Soft
Titel
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Cylinder Order in India
Lumen Q4 Adj. EPS, Revenue Come in Below Expectations
Siemens Sells Logistics to Korber Group for EUR 1.15 Billion
TeamViewer Falls Nearly 4% as Bank of America Downgrades on Margin Pressure, High Risk
Mips Q4 Revenue SEK 198 Million vs. Estimate SEK 209 Million
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders