FLSmidth 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus as Cement Recovery Remains Slow (PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q4 EBITA DKK 338 million.Q4 orders DKK 5,084 millionOutlook FY revenue DKK 17,500-19,000 million vs. consensus DKK 19,400 millionOutlook FY EBITA margin 6-7%Says outlook for the mining industry remains positive driven by global … (PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q4 EBITA DKK 338 million.

Q4 orders DKK 5,084 million

Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,500-19,000 million vs. consensus DKK 19,400 million

Outlook FY EBITA margin 6-7%

Says outlook for the mining industry remains positive driven by global economic development and increased demand for minerals required for the green transition

Says short-term outlook for the cement industry remains impacted by overcapacity and slow recovery

Mid-term recovery expected in the cement industry driven by increased demand for sustainability solutions, FLS says Wertpapier

PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 07:33

