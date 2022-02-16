Alma Media Targets Revenue Growth of More Than 5% Yearly
(PLX AI) – Alma Media gives new long-term financial targets:Revenue growth: annual revenue growth of more than 5%Profitability: adjusted operating profit margin of more than 25%Financial solidity: Net Debt / EBITDA ratio less than 2.5
