Borr Drilling Posts Q4 Loss of $46.1 Million
(PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q4 revenue USD 69.1 million.Q4 net income USD -46.1 million, higher loss than $13.5 million loss in Q3Revenues in the fourth quarter were impacted by a slight delay in start-up of new contracts from what was previously …
- (PLX AI) – Borr Drilling Q4 revenue USD 69.1 million.
- Q4 net income USD -46.1 million, higher loss than $13.5 million loss in Q3
- Revenues in the fourth quarter were impacted by a slight delay in start-up of new contracts from what was previously anticipated, however says remain on track to have all our available 23 rigs committed and under contract by the end of 2022
