ROVI Expands Long-Term Collaboration with Moderna in mRNA Medicine Manufacturing
ROVI expansion of the collaboration that currently exists between ROVI and Moderna for the manufacture of mRNA medicines.
- (PLX AI) – ROVI expansion of the collaboration that currently exists between ROVI and Moderna for the manufacture of mRNA medicines.
- Long-term agreement includes a series of investments to acquire new equipment and adapt the present ROVI facilities and production lines in Spain
- This new agreement, which has a term of ten years, includes a series of investments expected to allow the manufacturing capacity to increase across ROVI’s facilities in Madrid
- Details to be finalized in Q1
