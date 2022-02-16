ROVI Expands Long-Term Collaboration with Moderna in mRNA Medicine Manufacturing (PLX AI) – ROVI expansion of the collaboration that currently exists between ROVI and Moderna for the manufacture of mRNA medicines.Long-term agreement includes a series of investments to acquire new equipment and adapt the present ROVI facilities … (PLX AI) – ROVI expansion of the collaboration that currently exists between ROVI and Moderna for the manufacture of mRNA medicines.

Long-term agreement includes a series of investments to acquire new equipment and adapt the present ROVI facilities and production lines in Spain

This new agreement, which has a term of ten years, includes a series of investments expected to allow the manufacturing capacity to increase across ROVI’s facilities in Madrid

Details to be finalized in Q1 Wertpapier

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 07:45 | | 21 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 07:45 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer