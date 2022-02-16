EDPR 2021 Revenue Misses Estimates, While EBITDA Ends Ahead
(PLX AI) – EDPR FY revenue EUR 1,758 million vs. estimate EUR 1,817 million.FY EBITDA EUR 1,760 million vs. estimate EUR 1,611 millionFY net income EUR 655 millionDividend EUR 0.09 per shareEDPR had, by Dec-21, a portfolio of operating assets of …
- (PLX AI) – EDPR FY revenue EUR 1,758 million vs. estimate EUR 1,817 million.
- FY EBITDA EUR 1,760 million vs. estimate EUR 1,611 million
- FY net income EUR 655 million
- Dividend EUR 0.09 per share
- EDPR had, by Dec-21, a portfolio of operating assets of 13.6 GW, with 9 years of avg. age, of which 12.5 GW fully consolidated and 1.1 GW equity consolidated (Spain, Portugal, US and Offshore)
- EDPR added a total of 2,584 MW of wind and solar capacity
- As of Dec‐21, EDPR had 1.8 GW of capacity under construction, of which 1,592 MW of wind onshore and 232 MW of solar
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0