EDPR 2021 Revenue Misses Estimates, While EBITDA Ends Ahead (PLX AI) – EDPR FY revenue EUR 1,758 million vs. estimate EUR 1,817 million.FY EBITDA EUR 1,760 million vs. estimate EUR 1,611 millionFY net income EUR 655 millionDividend EUR 0.09 per shareEDPR had, by Dec-21, a portfolio of operating assets of … (PLX AI) – EDPR FY revenue EUR 1,758 million vs. estimate EUR 1,817 million.

FY EBITDA EUR 1,760 million vs. estimate EUR 1,611 million

FY net income EUR 655 million

Dividend EUR 0.09 per share

EDPR had, by Dec-21, a portfolio of operating assets of 13.6 GW, with 9 years of avg. age, of which 12.5 GW fully consolidated and 1.1 GW equity consolidated (Spain, Portugal, US and Offshore)

EDPR added a total of 2,584 MW of wind and solar capacity

As of Dec‐21, EDPR had 1.8 GW of capacity under construction, of which 1,592 MW of wind onshore and 232 MW of solar So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 18,68 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,94% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . Morgan Stanley Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

EDP Renovaveis Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 08:00 | | 25 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 08:00 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer