Swedish Match Q4 Tops Expectations; to Complete Cigar Separation Earliest in H2 (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q4 revenue SEK 4,751 million vs. estimate SEK 4,700 million.Q4 net income SEK 1,457 million vs. estimate SEK 1,411 millionQ4 EPS SEK 0.94 vs. estimate SEK 0.91Swedish Match 2022 capex similar to 2021Swedish Match intends to … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match Q4 revenue SEK 4,751 million vs. estimate SEK 4,700 million.

Q4 net income SEK 1,457 million vs. estimate SEK 1,411 million

Q4 EPS SEK 0.94 vs. estimate SEK 0.91

Swedish Match 2022 capex similar to 2021

Swedish Match intends to complete US cigar separation earliest in H2

Swedish Match says transaction related costs will adversely impact Group operating profit in 2022

Swedish Match says remains committed to returning cash not needed in operations to shareholders Wertpapier

