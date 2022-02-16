Immofinanz Says EUR 23 Offer from CPIPG Is Still Too Low (PLX AI) – Immofinanz says CPIPG mproved offer price of EUR 23.00 per share still too low.Says price does not include an appropriate control premium in connection with CPIPG's intention to attain controlImmofinanz says it is highly probable that the … (PLX AI) – Immofinanz says CPIPG mproved offer price of EUR 23.00 per share still too low.

Says price does not include an appropriate control premium in connection with CPIPG's intention to attain control

Immofinanz says it is highly probable that the offer will allow CPIPG to attain the majority of voting rights in Immofinanz, since it increased its investment to roughly 48.18% with the purchase of shares held by S IMMO

Immofinanz board says decision to accept or reject the offer must be made individually by each shareholder Wertpapier

