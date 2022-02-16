Bambuser Head of R&D Sold 557,674 Shares for SEK 6.3 Million
- (PLX AI) – Bambuser Head of R&D Jesper Funck sold 557,674 shares between 11-15 February the company said.
- Total sold was SEK 6.3 million
- Bambuser says fully understands that this activity might raise questions and we want to emphasize that it was a planned decision of a strictly personal and private nature
- Says entire management stands united and fully committed to Bambuser and its onward journey
