Bambuser Head of R&D Sold 557,674 Shares for SEK 6.3 Million (PLX AI) – Bambuser Head of R&D Jesper Funck sold 557,674 shares between 11-15 February the company said. Total sold was SEK 6.3 millionBambuser says fully understands that this activity might raise questions and we want to emphasize that it was a … (PLX AI) – Bambuser Head of R&D Jesper Funck sold 557,674 shares between 11-15 February the company said.

Total sold was SEK 6.3 million

Bambuser says fully understands that this activity might raise questions and we want to emphasize that it was a planned decision of a strictly personal and private nature

Says entire management stands united and fully committed to Bambuser and its onward journey Wertpapier

Bambuser Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 09:01 | | 32 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 09:01 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer