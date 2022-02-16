Swedish Match Jumps 5% as ZYN Momentum Continues (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 5% in morning trading after earnings topped expectations and momentum continued for ZYN volumes in the U.S.Swedish Match Q4 earnings beat on revenue and profitZYN volumes were 48.2 million cans in the U.S., above … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares rose 5% in morning trading after earnings topped expectations and momentum continued for ZYN volumes in the U.S.

Swedish Match Q4 earnings beat on revenue and profit

ZYN volumes were 48.2 million cans in the U.S., above consensus of 45.5 million cans

Importantly, ZYN velocity continued to increase in the quarter, and the market share of nicotine pouches was slightly up despite elevated competition, analysts at Bank of America said

Strong fundamentals for Swedish Match are not yet reflected in the share price, BofA said, reiterating a buy recommendation Wertpapier

