Fraport Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Post-Pandemic Potential

(PLX AI) – Fraport shares were up 3.5% in Frankfurt after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 63Fraport is set to emerge from the pandemic as a substantially more compelling …

  • (PLX AI) – Fraport shares were up 3.5% in Frankfurt after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
  • Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 63
  • Fraport is set to emerge from the pandemic as a substantially more compelling airport operator, after significant cost-cutting, potential for tariff hikes and better visibility on its international portfolio, BofA said
  • In addition, earnings may recover faster than expected, BofA said

Autor: PLX AI
16.02.2022, 10:25  |  18   |   |   

