Fraport Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Post-Pandemic Potential
- (PLX AI) – Fraport shares were up 3.5% in Frankfurt after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 63
- Fraport is set to emerge from the pandemic as a substantially more compelling airport operator, after significant cost-cutting, potential for tariff hikes and better visibility on its international portfolio, BofA said
- In addition, earnings may recover faster than expected, BofA said
