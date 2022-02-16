Fraport Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Post-Pandemic Potential (PLX AI) – Fraport shares were up 3.5% in Frankfurt after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 63Fraport is set to emerge from the pandemic as a substantially more compelling … (PLX AI) – Fraport shares were up 3.5% in Frankfurt after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

Price target raised to EUR 75 from EUR 63

Fraport is set to emerge from the pandemic as a substantially more compelling airport operator, after significant cost-cutting, potential for tariff hikes and better visibility on its international portfolio, BofA said

In addition, earnings may recover faster than expected, BofA said So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 70,56 € , was eine Steigerung von +5,22% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Fraport Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 10:25 | | 18 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 10:25 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer