SimCorp Draws Opposing Views from Big Nordic Banks (PLX AI) – Is SimCorp a buy or a sell after yesterday's earnings? Danske and Nordea analysts take opposing views. SimCorp shares fell yesterday after the company landed only 1 Dimension deal in Q4 and issuing 2022 guidance below consensusThis is a … (PLX AI) – Is SimCorp a buy or a sell after yesterday's earnings? Danske and Nordea analysts take opposing views.

SimCorp shares fell yesterday after the company landed only 1 Dimension deal in Q4 and issuing 2022 guidance below consensus

This is a sign to continue to sell the stock, Nordea analysts said, maintaining a price target of DKK 500, for 20% implied downside

If one adjusts for the extra boost from client conversion with limited cash flow effect, last year's EBIT margin was closer to the lower end of SimCorp's guidance, Nordea said

But with the stock down nearly 30% in the last six months, the revaluation makes Danske turn more positive on SimCorp, upgrading it to buy from hold

Price target DKK 760, down from DKK 846 previously

Near-term earnings may come down, but won't have a major impact on long-term value, Danske said

Although conversions don't add new business, they do add value: Danske



Wertpapier

SimCorp Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 10:45 | | 12 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 10:45 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer