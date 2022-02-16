Stillfront Share Price Drop Is Good Buying Opportunity, Carnegie Says
(PLX AI) – Stillfront fell 4.5% despite earnings beating estimates on just about everything except organic growth, and analysts at Carnegie say it's a good buying opportunity. Stillfront Q4 revenue, adj. EBITDA and adj. EBIT all came ahead of …
- Stillfront Q4 revenue, adj. EBITDA and adj. EBIT all came ahead of consensus
- But organic growth was a decline of 5%, while some analysts expected only 4% decline
- Negative organic growth is expected to continue in Q1, but for the full year 2022 Stillfront sees mid-single digit positive organic growth
- With consensus estimate changes likely to be limited after this report, a negative share price reaction would be a good buying opportunity, Carnegie said
