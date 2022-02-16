Hilton Q4 Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected, but Adj. EPS Misses (PLX AI) – Hilton Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 512 million vs. estimate USD 484 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.74Q4 EPS USD 0.52Q4 net income USD 148 millionHilton Full year 2022 net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5 … (PLX AI) – Hilton Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 512 million vs. estimate USD 484 million.

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.74

Q4 EPS USD 0.52

Q4 net income USD 148 million

Hilton Full year 2022 net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5 percent

System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 104.2 percent in Q4 compared to 2020, and was down 13.5% compared to 2019

As of December 31, 2021, Hilton's development pipeline totaled nearly 2,670 hotels representing nearly 408,000 rooms throughout 115 countries and territories, including 28 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any existing hotels

198,000 of the rooms were under construction and 249,600 of the rooms were located outside the U.S.



Wertpapier

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 12:04 | | 18 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 12:04 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer