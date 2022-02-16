checkAd

Hilton Q4 Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected, but Adj. EPS Misses

(PLX AI) – Hilton Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 512 million vs. estimate USD 484 million.Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.74Q4 EPS USD 0.52Q4 net income USD 148 millionHilton Full year 2022 net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5 …

  • (PLX AI) – Hilton Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 512 million vs. estimate USD 484 million.
  • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.72 vs. estimate USD 0.74
  • Q4 EPS USD 0.52
  • Q4 net income USD 148 million
  • Hilton Full year 2022 net unit growth is expected to be approximately 5 percent
  • System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 104.2 percent in Q4 compared to 2020, and was down 13.5% compared to 2019
  • As of December 31, 2021, Hilton's development pipeline totaled nearly 2,670 hotels representing nearly 408,000 rooms throughout 115 countries and territories, including 28 countries and territories where Hilton does not currently have any existing hotels
  • 198,000 of the rooms were under construction and 249,600 of the rooms were located outside the U.S.


Autor: PLX AI
16.02.2022, 12:04  |  18   |   |   

