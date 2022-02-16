Grenke Says BaFin Increased its Capital Requirement to 10.5% from 9% (PLX AI) – Grenke says BaFin Concludes Measures Following Special Audit.Amount of additional own resources that Grenke must hold as a minimum was adjustedGrenke capital requirement is now 10.5 percent compared to the previous 9 percentGrenke … (PLX AI) – Grenke says BaFin Concludes Measures Following Special Audit.

Amount of additional own resources that Grenke must hold as a minimum was adjusted

Grenke capital requirement is now 10.5 percent compared to the previous 9 percent

Grenke subsidiary GRENKE BANK AG capital requirement at single-entity level is now 11.5 percent compared to 8.5 percent previously

Says growth in the portfolio the Company has planned for the 2022 financial year will not be affected by the additional capital surcharge Wertpapier

