Grenke Says BaFin Increased its Capital Requirement to 10.5% from 9%
(PLX AI) – Grenke says BaFin Concludes Measures Following Special Audit.Amount of additional own resources that Grenke must hold as a minimum was adjustedGrenke capital requirement is now 10.5 percent compared to the previous 9 percentGrenke …
- (PLX AI) – Grenke says BaFin Concludes Measures Following Special Audit.
- Amount of additional own resources that Grenke must hold as a minimum was adjusted
- Grenke capital requirement is now 10.5 percent compared to the previous 9 percent
- Grenke subsidiary GRENKE BANK AG capital requirement at single-entity level is now 11.5 percent compared to 8.5 percent previously
- Says growth in the portfolio the Company has planned for the 2022 financial year will not be affected by the additional capital surcharge
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0