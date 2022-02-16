Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
(PLX AI) – Kraft Heinz Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.79 vs. estimate USD 0.63.Q4 sales USD 6,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,610 millionQ4 net income USD -255 million vs. estimate USD 767 million; estimate likely didn't take into account non-cash impairment …
- (PLX AI) – Kraft Heinz Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.79 vs. estimate USD 0.63.
- Q4 sales USD 6,700 million vs. estimate USD 6,610 million
- Q4 net income USD -255 million vs. estimate USD 767 million; estimate likely didn't take into account non-cash impairment losses of $1.3 billion, largely due to the impairment of the Kraft brand following the closing of the Cheese Transaction
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,600 million vs. estimate USD 1,500 million
- Net sales versus the comparable 2019 period increased 2.6 percent
- Company expects a low-single-digit percentage increase in 2022 Organic Net Sales versus the prior year period, reflecting continued stronger consumption versus pre-pandemic levels
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion, reflecting a 53rd week in 2022, the impact of divestitures versus the prior year, strong Organic Net Sales as well as the Company's ongoing efforts to manage inflationary pressures as it continues to invest in long-term growth
