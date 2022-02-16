Vulcan Q4 Adj. EBITDA Beats Consensus; Guidance in Line (PLX AI) – Vulcan Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 383 million vs. estimate USD 368 million.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 1,720-1,820 million; consensus USD 1,775 millionQ4 revenues increased 37 percent to $1.606 billion, driven by the addition of U.S. … (PLX AI) – Vulcan Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 383 million vs. estimate USD 368 million.

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 1,720-1,820 million; consensus USD 1,775 million

Q4 revenues increased 37 percent to $1.606 billion, driven by the addition of U.S. Concrete (USCR) operations as well as strong growth in the Company's legacy aggregates business

CEO says demand and the pricing environment continue to strengthen -- we expect healthy growth in unit profitability again in 2022

Says expect recent pricing efforts to begin to mitigate higher liquid asphalt costs and lead to gross profit margin improvement beginning in the second half of 2022



Wertpapier

Vulcan Materials (Holding Co) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 13:33 | | 25 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 13:33 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer