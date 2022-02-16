Garo 2021 Sales of SEK 1,296 Million Top Estimates
(PLX AI) – Garo confirms that sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 1,296 million.Consensus was SEK 1,286 millionCompany inadvertently disclosed the information in the footer of a press release earlier today
- Consensus was SEK 1,286 million
- Company inadvertently disclosed the information in the footer of a press release earlier today
