Garo 2021 Sales of SEK 1,296 Million Top Estimates (PLX AI) – Garo confirms that sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 1,296 million.Consensus was SEK 1,286 millionCompany inadvertently disclosed the information in the footer of a press release earlier today (PLX AI) – Garo confirms that sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 1,296 million.

Consensus was SEK 1,286 million

Company inadvertently disclosed the information in the footer of a press release earlier today Wertpapier

