SalMar Secured 50.1% Pre-Acceptances for NTS Takeover

- (PLX AI) – SalMar received pre-acceptances of the voluntary offer to purchase all outstanding shares in NTS ASA
- SalMar previously had pre-acceptances equaling approximately 23.6 % of the outstanding shares in the Company
- SalMar adding pre-acceptances received today of 26.5% from Nils Williksen AS, TerBoLi Invest AS and Rodo Invest AS, SalMar now holds 50.1% of shares, exceeding minimum acceptance closing condition
