SalMar Secured 50.1% Pre-Acceptances for NTS Takeover (PLX AI) – SalMar received pre-acceptances of the voluntary offer to purchase all outstanding shares in NTS ASASalMar previously had pre-acceptances equaling approximately 23.6 % of the outstanding shares in the CompanySalMar adding pre-acceptances … (PLX AI) – SalMar received pre-acceptances of the voluntary offer to purchase all outstanding shares in NTS ASA

SalMar previously had pre-acceptances equaling approximately 23.6 % of the outstanding shares in the Company

SalMar adding pre-acceptances received today of 26.5% from Nils Williksen AS, TerBoLi Invest AS and Rodo Invest AS, SalMar now holds 50.1% of shares, exceeding minimum acceptance closing condition Wertpapier

SalMar Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 14:04

