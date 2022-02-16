Kraft Heinz Seen Rising on Earnings Beat, Strong Pricing (PLX AI) – Kraft Heinz shares should gain more than peers today after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and strong pricing trends, analysts said.Kraft Heinz Q4 adj. EPS of $0.79 beat consensus of $0.63, while sales of $6.7 billion … (PLX AI) – Kraft Heinz shares should gain more than peers today after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and strong pricing trends, analysts said.

Kraft Heinz Q4 adj. EPS of $0.79 beat consensus of $0.63, while sales of $6.7 billion were ahead of estimate of $6.61 billion

Pricing was up 3.8 percentage points versus the prior year period with growth across each reporting segment that primarily reflected inflation-justified price increases in foodservice and retail channels, the company said

Consensus was for a price increase of only 1.6%

Kraft Heinz expects continued stronger consumption vs. pre-pandemic levels



The Kraft Heinz Company





