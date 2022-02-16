Ericsson Share Dive Is Overreaction, SEB Says, Reiterating Buy
- (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares overreacted in losing more than 12% on news that the company conducted an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments and misconduct in Iraq.
- The investigating team identified payments to intermediaries and the use of alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when terrorist organizations, including ISIS, controlled some transport routes, Ericsson said
- Investigators could not determine the ultimate recipients of these payments
- The share price drop is an overreaction based on previous fines and as there is no sign yet of a US investigation, analysts at SEB said
- SEB maintains buy on Ericsson, with price target SEK 130
- However, the analysts said that the issue may continued to overhang sentiment
