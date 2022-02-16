Ericsson Share Dive Is Overreaction, SEB Says, Reiterating Buy (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares overreacted in losing more than 12% on news that the company conducted an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments and misconduct in Iraq.The investigating team identified payments to intermediaries and the … (PLX AI) – Ericsson shares overreacted in losing more than 12% on news that the company conducted an internal investigation that detailed suspect payments and misconduct in Iraq.

The investigating team identified payments to intermediaries and the use of alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when terrorist organizations, including ISIS, controlled some transport routes, Ericsson said

Investigators could not determine the ultimate recipients of these payments

The share price drop is an overreaction based on previous fines and as there is no sign yet of a US investigation, analysts at SEB said

SEB maintains buy on Ericsson, with price target SEK 130

However, the analysts said that the issue may continued to overhang sentiment



16.02.2022, 16:00

