Pfeiffer Vacuum FY EBIT, Revenue Beat Expectations as Order Backlog Reaches Record

(PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum FY revenue EUR 771.4 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.FY EBIT EUR 93.1 million vs. estimate EUR 91 millionFY EBIT margin 12.1%FY orders EUR 964.3 million, a recordBacklog of EUR 316.2 million at end of the year was …

  • (PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum FY revenue EUR 771.4 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.
  • FY EBIT EUR 93.1 million vs. estimate EUR 91 million
  • FY EBIT margin 12.1%
  • FY orders EUR 964.3 million, a record
  • Backlog of EUR 316.2 million at end of the year was also a record
  • Sales development in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment was especially dynamic
  • Sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment grew considerably by 13.2 percent
Autor: PLX AI
16.02.2022, 15:59   

