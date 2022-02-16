Pfeiffer Vacuum FY EBIT, Revenue Beat Expectations as Order Backlog Reaches Record (PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum FY revenue EUR 771.4 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.FY EBIT EUR 93.1 million vs. estimate EUR 91 millionFY EBIT margin 12.1%FY orders EUR 964.3 million, a recordBacklog of EUR 316.2 million at end of the year was … (PLX AI) – Pfeiffer Vacuum FY revenue EUR 771.4 million vs. estimate EUR 730 million.

FY EBIT EUR 93.1 million vs. estimate EUR 91 million

FY EBIT margin 12.1%

FY orders EUR 964.3 million, a record

Backlog of EUR 316.2 million at end of the year was also a record

Sales development in the Semiconductor and Emerging Technologies market segment was especially dynamic

Sales in the Analytics, Industry and R&D market segment grew considerably by 13.2 percent Wertpapier

