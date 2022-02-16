checkAd

Genmab Earnings Beat Consensus; Revenue Guidance Better Than Expected

(PLX AI) – Genmab FY EBIT DKK 3,018 million vs. estimate DKK 2,970 million.Outlook 2022 revenue DKK 10,800-12,000 million; consensus DKK 11,157 millionOutlook 2022 operating profit DKK 3,000-4,800 million; consensus DKK 4,483 millionGenmab’s …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab FY EBIT DKK 3,018 million vs. estimate DKK 2,970 million.
  • Outlook 2022 revenue DKK 10,800-12,000 million; consensus DKK 11,157 million
  • Outlook 2022 operating profit DKK 3,000-4,800 million; consensus DKK 4,483 million
  • Genmab’s projected revenue for 2022 primarily consists of DARZALEX royalties of DKK 7,700 – 8,500 million
  • Genmab anticipates its 2022 operating expenses to be in the range of DKK 7,200 – 7,800 million, compared to DKK 5,464 million in 2021
  • The increase is driven by the advancement of Genmab’s clinical programs, continued investment in research and development, as well as building Genmab’s commercial organization and broader organizational infrastructure


