Thunderful Prolongs Distribution Agreement with Nintendo for 2 More Years (PLX AI) – Thunderful subsidiary Bergsala AB has agreed to prolong distribution agreement with Nintendo of Europe GmbH.The current distribution agreement regarding distribution of Nintendo products in the Nordics and the Baltics between Bergsala AB … (PLX AI) – Thunderful subsidiary Bergsala AB has agreed to prolong distribution agreement with Nintendo of Europe GmbH.

The current distribution agreement regarding distribution of Nintendo products in the Nordics and the Baltics between Bergsala AB and Nintendo of Europe GmbH, initially ending on March 31st 2022, has been prolonged for another two-year period

In all material aspects the terms are the same as for the current agreement Wertpapier

16.02.2022, 19:12

