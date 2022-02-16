DoorDash Revenue Tops Expectations; Shares Jump After Hours (PLX AI) – DoorDash Q4 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,284 million.Q4 net income USD -155 million vs. estimate USD -91 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD 47 million vs. estimate USD 73 millionIn 2022, we intend to build on areas of strength … (PLX AI) – DoorDash Q4 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,284 million.

Q4 net income USD -155 million vs. estimate USD -91 million

Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 47 million vs. estimate USD 73 million

In 2022, we intend to build on areas of strength in order to drive more sales for merchants, company says

Q1 Marketplace GOV expected to be in a range of $11.4 billion to $11.8 billion, with Q1 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of

$0 million to $50 million

Says expect 2022 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $48 billion to $50 billion, with 2022 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of

$0 million to $500 million

Says our current outlook excludes any impact from the pending Wolt transaction

Says the Wolt transaction to close in 1H 2022, and anticipate updating our outlook after the transaction closes



