DoorDash Revenue Tops Expectations; Shares Jump After Hours
(PLX AI) – DoorDash Q4 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,284 million.Q4 net income USD -155 million vs. estimate USD -91 millionQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD 47 million vs. estimate USD 73 millionIn 2022, we intend to build on areas of strength …
- (PLX AI) – DoorDash Q4 revenue USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,284 million.
- Q4 net income USD -155 million vs. estimate USD -91 million
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 47 million vs. estimate USD 73 million
- In 2022, we intend to build on areas of strength in order to drive more sales for merchants, company says
- Q1 Marketplace GOV expected to be in a range of $11.4 billion to $11.8 billion, with Q1 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of
- $0 million to $50 million
- Says expect 2022 Marketplace GOV to be in a range of $48 billion to $50 billion, with 2022 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of
- $0 million to $500 million
- Says our current outlook excludes any impact from the pending Wolt transaction
- Says the Wolt transaction to close in 1H 2022, and anticipate updating our outlook after the transaction closes
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0