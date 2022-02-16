Tripadvisor Q4 Revenue Below Expectations (PLX AI) – Tripadvisor Q4 revenue USD 241 million vs. estimate USD 249 million.Consolidated revenue was flat with the prior quarter as a percent of 2019 levelsQ4 adjusted EBITDA USD 29 million, driven primarily by an increase in revenue and a lower … (PLX AI) – Tripadvisor Q4 revenue USD 241 million vs. estimate USD 249 million.

Consolidated revenue was flat with the prior quarter as a percent of 2019 levels

Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 29 million, driven primarily by an increase in revenue and a lower fixed cost base

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.02.2022, 22:08 | | 27 0 | 0 16.02.2022, 22:08 |

