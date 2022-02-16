Tripadvisor Q4 Revenue Below Expectations
- (PLX AI) – Tripadvisor Q4 revenue USD 241 million vs. estimate USD 249 million.
- Consolidated revenue was flat with the prior quarter as a percent of 2019 levels
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 29 million, driven primarily by an increase in revenue and a lower fixed cost base
