Cisco Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus; Sees Q3 Revenue Growth 3-5%
(PLX AI) – Cisco Q2 EPS USD 0.71.Q2 revenue USD 12,700 million vs. estimate USD 12,650 millionOutlook Q3 revenue growth 3-5%Outlook Q3 EPS USD 0.7-0.74Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.85-0.87We continue to see incredibly strong demand across our …
