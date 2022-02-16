Pioneer Sees 2022 Total Production 623-648 MBOEPD (PLX AI) – Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 total capital budget between $3.3 to $3.6 billion.Pioneer Natural Resources 2022 forecasted cash flow greater than $10.5 billionPioneer Natural Resources plans to operate an average of 22 to 24 … (PLX AI) – Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 total capital budget between $3.3 to $3.6 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources 2022 forecasted cash flow greater than $10.5 billion

Pioneer Natural Resources plans to operate an average of 22 to 24 horizontal drilling rigs in the Midland Basin

Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 oil production of 350 to 365 thousand barrels of oil per day

Pioneer Natural Resources expects 2022 total production of 623 to 648 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

