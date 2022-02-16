checkAd

QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022

(PLX AI) – QuantumScape announces 2022 $325-375 million capital investment plan.QuantumScape expect capital spending related to our engineering and QS-0 lines to decline significantlyQuantumScape by the end of 2022 expect engineering lines achieved …

  • (PLX AI) – QuantumScape announces 2022 $325-375 million capital investment plan.
  • QuantumScape expect capital spending related to our engineering and QS-0 lines to decline significantly
  • QuantumScape by the end of 2022 expect engineering lines achieved their goals of producing A samples
  • QuantumScape expect to enter 2023 with over $800M in liquidity
