Meyer Burger Gets Order for 6,000 Solar Modules for Football Stadium (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger supplies 6,000 high-performance modules for SC Freiburg's Europa Park stadium.The solar installation will produce around 2.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity per yearModules manufactured in Germany, will cover 15,000 … (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger supplies 6,000 high-performance modules for SC Freiburg's Europa Park stadium.

The solar installation will produce around 2.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year

Modules manufactured in Germany, will cover 15,000 square meters on the roof of the Europa Park stadium Wertpapier

Meyer Burger Technology Aktie





Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 06:49

