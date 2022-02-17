Meyer Burger Gets Order for 6,000 Solar Modules for Football Stadium
- (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger supplies 6,000 high-performance modules for SC Freiburg's Europa Park stadium.
- The solar installation will produce around 2.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year
- Modules manufactured in Germany, will cover 15,000 square meters on the roof of the Europa Park stadium
