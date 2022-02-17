checkAd

Commerzbank Q4 Operating Result Beats Expectations; Guides for Net Profit Over EUR 1 Billion in 2022

(PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q4 net interest income EUR 1,300 million.Q4 net fee income EUR 924 millionQ4 revenue EUR 2,099 million vs. estimate EUR 1,970 millionQ4 operating result EUR 141 million vs. estimate EUR 123 millionCommerzbank Outlook costs are …

  • (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q4 net interest income EUR 1,300 million.
  • Q4 net fee income EUR 924 million
  • Q4 revenue EUR 2,099 million vs. estimate EUR 1,970 million
  • Q4 operating result EUR 141 million vs. estimate EUR 123 million
  • Commerzbank Outlook costs are to be reduced to €6.3 billion
  • Commerzbank Outlook CET1 ratio is expected to exceed 13%
  • Commerzbank Outlook expects a net profit of more than €1 billion
  • Commerzbank aims to pay a dividend for the 2022 financial year
  • 2022 pay-out ratio of 30% is initially planned

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 9,45, was eine Steigerung von +5,99% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
17.02.2022, 07:03  |  57   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Commerzbank Q4 Operating Result Beats Expectations; Guides for Net Profit Over EUR 1 Billion in 2022 (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q4 net interest income EUR 1,300 million.Q4 net fee income EUR 924 millionQ4 revenue EUR 2,099 million vs. estimate EUR 1,970 millionQ4 operating result EUR 141 million vs. estimate EUR 123 millionCommerzbank Outlook costs are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Kraft Heinz Seen Rising on Earnings Beat, Strong Pricing
QuantumScape Expects $800 Million in Liquidity by End of 2022
Volvo Names Tina Hultkvist New CFO
Fraport Rises as Bank of America Upgrades on Post-Pandemic Potential
Tripadvisor Q4 Revenue Below Expectations
Grenke Says BaFin Increased its Capital Requirement to 10.5% from 9%
Cisco Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus; Sees Q3 Revenue Growth 3-5%
Applied Materials Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance for Q2 Sales Just Below
Titel
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Gets Hydrogen Cylinder Order in India
TeamViewer Falls Nearly 4% as Bank of America Downgrades on Margin Pressure, High Risk
NVIDIA Q4 Earnings Smash Consensus; Q1 Revenue Outlook Below Expectations
Intel Buys Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion, or $53 per Share in Cash
Grieg Seafood Q4 Earnings Better Than Expected as Salmon Price Rises
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022