Commerzbank Q4 Operating Result Beats Expectations; Guides for Net Profit Over EUR 1 Billion in 2022

(PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q4 net interest income EUR 1,300 million.

Q4 net fee income EUR 924 million

Q4 revenue EUR 2,099 million vs. estimate EUR 1,970 million

Q4 operating result EUR 141 million vs. estimate EUR 123 million

Commerzbank Outlook costs are to be reduced to €6.3 billion

Commerzbank Outlook CET1 ratio is expected to exceed 13%

Commerzbank Outlook expects a net profit of more than €1 billion

Commerzbank aims to pay a dividend for the 2022 financial year

Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 07:03

