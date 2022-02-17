Commerzbank Q4 Operating Result Beats Expectations; Guides for Net Profit Over EUR 1 Billion in 2022
- (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q4 net interest income EUR 1,300 million.
- Q4 net fee income EUR 924 million
- Q4 revenue EUR 2,099 million vs. estimate EUR 1,970 million
- Q4 operating result EUR 141 million vs. estimate EUR 123 million
- Commerzbank Outlook costs are to be reduced to €6.3 billion
- Commerzbank Outlook CET1 ratio is expected to exceed 13%
- Commerzbank Outlook expects a net profit of more than €1 billion
- Commerzbank aims to pay a dividend for the 2022 financial year
- 2022 pay-out ratio of 30% is initially planned
