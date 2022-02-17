Andritz Gets Needlepunch Lines Contract in China
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply four needlepunch lines to Yanpai, China.Order from order from Yanpai Filtration TechnologyStart-up of the lines is planned from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023
