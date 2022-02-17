Nestle FY Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Prices 3.1% in Q4
(PLX AI) – Nestle FY organic growth 7.5% vs. estimate 7.1%.FY revenue CHF 87,100 million vs. estimate CHF 86,900 millionFY EPS CHF 6.06 vs. estimate CHF 4.47FY adjusted EPS CHF 4.42FY free cash flow CHF 8,700 millionOutlook FY organic growth …
- (PLX AI) – Nestle FY organic growth 7.5% vs. estimate 7.1%.
- FY revenue CHF 87,100 million vs. estimate CHF 86,900 million
- FY EPS CHF 6.06 vs. estimate CHF 4.47
- FY adjusted EPS CHF 4.42
- FY free cash flow CHF 8,700 million
- Outlook FY organic growth 5%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 17-17.5%
- Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase
- Mid-term outlook: sustained mid single-digit organic sales growth. Continued moderate underlying trading operating profit margin improvements. Continued prudent capital allocation and capital efficiency improvements
- Says raised prices 2% for the year, and 3.1% in Q4 to offset cost inflation
