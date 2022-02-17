Frontline Q4 Net Income $19.8 Million After DNK Payment
(PLX AI) – Frontline Q4 net income USD 19.8 million, including distribution from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK), the Norwegian Shipowners Mutual War Risk Insurance Association of $13.4 million, received in December.Adjusted net loss of …
- (PLX AI) – Frontline Q4 net income USD 19.8 million, including distribution from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK), the Norwegian Shipowners Mutual War Risk Insurance Association of $13.4 million, received in December.
- Adjusted net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021
- Reported total operating revenues of $213.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0