Frontline Q4 Net Income $19.8 Million After DNK Payment (PLX AI) – Frontline Q4 net income USD 19.8 million, including distribution from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK), the Norwegian Shipowners Mutual War Risk Insurance Association of $13.4 million, received in December.Adjusted net loss of … (PLX AI) – Frontline Q4 net income USD 19.8 million, including distribution from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK), the Norwegian Shipowners Mutual War Risk Insurance Association of $13.4 million, received in December.

Adjusted net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021

Reported total operating revenues of $213.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 07:30 | | 46 0 | 0 17.02.2022, 07:30 |

