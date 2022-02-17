Thunderful Q4 Revenue, Adj. EBITA Better Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Thunderful Q4 revenue SEK 1,386.7 million vs. estimate SEK 1,165 million.Q4 adjusted EBITA SEK 117.6 million vs. estimate SEK 95 millionQ4 adjusted EBITA margin 8.5%Q4 EBIT SEK 83.7 million vs. estimate SEK 75 millionQ4 EBIT margin 6%
