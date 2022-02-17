Baader Bank to Pay EUR 0.35 Dividend After Posting EUR 1 EPS
(PLX AI) – Baader Bank FY EPS EUR 1.Total revenue increases to EUR 215.4 millionBaader Bank to pay a dividend of EUR 0.35 per shareThe net trading income contributed to the overall result with an increase of 10.0 % to EUR 185.0 millionCommission …
- (PLX AI) – Baader Bank FY EPS EUR 1.
- Total revenue increases to EUR 215.4 million
- Baader Bank to pay a dividend of EUR 0.35 per share
- The net trading income contributed to the overall result with an increase of 10.0 % to EUR 185.0 million
- Commission revenue also increased by 18.6 % to EUR 112.0 million
- The result of this second exceptional year in a row is due to the continued substantial trading volume also in the final quarter
