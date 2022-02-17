Aurubis Sells Parts of FRP Segment to KME (PLX AI) – Aurubis says the Zutphen (Netherlands) site as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy) with a total of about 360 employees will be sold. FRP plants in Stolberg, Pori, and … (PLX AI) – Aurubis says the Zutphen (Netherlands) site as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy) with a total of about 360 employees will be sold.

FRP plants in Stolberg, Pori, and Buffalo will remain in the Aurubis Group

KME SE is the operational subsidiary of INTEK Holding and, with plants in Germany, France, Italy, China, and the US, is one of the leading manufacturers of copper and copper alloy products worldwide

Transaction to close in summer 2022 Wertpapier

Aurubis Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 07:50 | | 34 0 | 0 17.02.2022, 07:50 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer