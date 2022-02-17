Repsol Q4 Adjusted Net Income Better Than Expected; Gives Targets to 2025
(PLX AI) – Repsol Q4 adjusted net income EUR 872 million vs. estimate EUR 783 million.Q4 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,352 millionCEO says ready to accelerate our strategy to be a net zero company by 2050 through the improvement of our intermediate …
- Q4 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,352 million
- CEO says ready to accelerate our strategy to be a net zero company by 2050 through the improvement of our intermediate decarbonization targets
- Says proposal to the next Annual General Meeting to increase our shareholder distribution
- Plans through 2025 to manage upstream portfolio, reducing number of countries to 15 from more than 25
- Increasing investments in the 2021-2025 period to €19.3 billion, allocating an additional €1 billion to low-carbon projects
- Absolute emissions targets announced for the first time. Repsol is committed to reducing 55% of emissions from operated assets (Scope 1 and 2) and 30% of net emissions (Scope 1, 2, and 3) by 2030
