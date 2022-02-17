Repsol Q4 Adjusted Net Income Better Than Expected; Gives Targets to 2025 (PLX AI) – Repsol Q4 adjusted net income EUR 872 million vs. estimate EUR 783 million.Q4 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,352 millionCEO says ready to accelerate our strategy to be a net zero company by 2050 through the improvement of our intermediate … (PLX AI) – Repsol Q4 adjusted net income EUR 872 million vs. estimate EUR 783 million.

Q4 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,352 million

CEO says ready to accelerate our strategy to be a net zero company by 2050 through the improvement of our intermediate decarbonization targets

Says proposal to the next Annual General Meeting to increase our shareholder distribution

Plans through 2025 to manage upstream portfolio, reducing number of countries to 15 from more than 25

Increasing investments in the 2021-2025 period to €19.3 billion, allocating an additional €1 billion to low-carbon projects

Absolute emissions targets announced for the first time. Repsol is committed to reducing 55% of emissions from operated assets (Scope 1 and 2) and 30% of net emissions (Scope 1, 2, and 3) by 2030



So handeln Sie das Kursziel Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 12,44 € , was eine Steigerung von +4,28% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen . UBS Alle Partner Übernehmen Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.

Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.

Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden Werbung Disclaimer Wertpapier

Repsol Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 07:56 | | 56 0 | 0 17.02.2022, 07:56 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer