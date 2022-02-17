Finnair Q4 Adj. EBIT Loss EUR 65.2 Million; Says Traffic Levels Won't Return Until 2023
(PLX AI) – Finnair Q4 EBIT EUR -60.2 million.Q4 revenue EUR 413.5 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT EUR -65.2 millionFinnair estimates that the operational environment in the second half of 2022 will be closer to the pre-pandemic eraFinnair expects a return …
- (PLX AI) – Finnair Q4 EBIT EUR -60.2 million.
- Q4 revenue EUR 413.5 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR -65.2 million
- Finnair estimates that the operational environment in the second half of 2022 will be closer to the pre-pandemic era
- Finnair expects a return to its 2019 traffic levels, as measured in annual ASKs, in 2023
