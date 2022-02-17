Finnair Q4 Adj. EBIT Loss EUR 65.2 Million; Says Traffic Levels Won't Return Until 2023 (PLX AI) – Finnair Q4 EBIT EUR -60.2 million.Q4 revenue EUR 413.5 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT EUR -65.2 millionFinnair estimates that the operational environment in the second half of 2022 will be closer to the pre-pandemic eraFinnair expects a return … (PLX AI) – Finnair Q4 EBIT EUR -60.2 million.

Q4 revenue EUR 413.5 million

Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR -65.2 million

Finnair estimates that the operational environment in the second half of 2022 will be closer to the pre-pandemic era

Finnair expects a return to its 2019 traffic levels, as measured in annual ASKs, in 2023 Wertpapier

