Embracer Jumps 7% at Open After Strong Q3 Confirms Growth Path, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Embracer shares jumped 7% at the open after a strong third-quarter earnings report. The company posted a big beat on revenue, with SEK 5,085 million above consensus of SEK 4,141 millionThe mobile segment saw very strong growth, and … (PLX AI) – Embracer shares jumped 7% at the open after a strong third-quarter earnings report.

The company posted a big beat on revenue, with SEK 5,085 million above consensus of SEK 4,141 million

The mobile segment saw very strong growth, and guidance suggests an intact organic growth path, Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a buy recommendation on Embracer, with a price target of SEK 150

Embracer is also getting additional tailwinds after the company said its planned IFRS conversion and listing on Stockholm's Nasdaq Main Market are progressing ahead of schedule and will be completed before the end of the year, SEB said

Embracer showed very strong top line development, Carnegie said

The strong mobile gaming performance is positive for organic growth in 2022/23, while the underlying profitability is higher given high user acquisition investments: Carnegie



Wertpapier

Embracer Group Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 09:13 | | 23 0 | 0 17.02.2022, 09:13 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer