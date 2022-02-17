Genmab Rises 2% as Earnings Beat Confirms Growth Engine, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose 2% in early trading as earnings after the market yesterday beat consensus on revenue and EBIT. Revenue was 3% ahead and EBIT was 6% ahead of company-compiled estimatesOutlook for 2022 was also better than expected, with … (PLX AI) – Genmab shares rose 2% in early trading as earnings after the market yesterday beat consensus on revenue and EBIT.

Revenue was 3% ahead and EBIT was 6% ahead of company-compiled estimates

Outlook for 2022 was also better than expected, with revenue seen at DKK 10,800-12,000 million; consensus DKK 11,157 million

The guidance supports our view of Genmab as a unique biotech growth engine with multiple revenue contributors and a high quality pipeline, Nordea said

We remain buyers of the stock and expect 2022 news flow to be supportive: Nordea

Genmab's track record gives us broad confidence in the early-mid stage pipeline, without having to single out any specific asset, Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation on the stock



Wertpapier

Genmab Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 09:18 | | 21 0 | 0 17.02.2022, 09:18 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer