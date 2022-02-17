AkzoNobel Plans EUR 550 Million Adj. EBITDA Improvement Through "Grow & Deliver" Strategy
(PLX AI) – AkzoNobel targets 2023 EUR 350 million adjusted EBITDA improvement through “Grow"AkzoNobel targets 2023 EUR 200 million adjusted EBITDA improvement through “Deliver"AkzoNobel keeps company’s EUR 2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for …
- (PLX AI) – AkzoNobel targets 2023 EUR 350 million adjusted EBITDA improvement through “Grow"
- AkzoNobel targets 2023 EUR 200 million adjusted EBITDA improvement through “Deliver"
- AkzoNobel keeps company’s EUR 2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for 2023
- We’re very much on track as we continue to ramp up progress towards our 2023 targets, CEO says
