Strabag Targets EBIT Margin at Least 4% from 2022 Onwards
(PLX AI) – Strabag order backlog at € 22,500.85 millionm.Strabag says growth is expected in all three operating segments, but especially in South East in 2022.Strabag targets at least 4 % on a sustainable basis EBIT margin from 2022 onwards
