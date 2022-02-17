Strabag Targets EBIT Margin at Least 4% from 2022 Onwards (PLX AI) – Strabag order backlog at € 22,500.85 millionm.Strabag says growth is expected in all three operating segments, but especially in South East in 2022.Strabag targets at least 4 % on a sustainable basis EBIT margin from 2022 onwards (PLX AI) – Strabag order backlog at € 22,500.85 millionm.

Strabag says growth is expected in all three operating segments, but especially in South + East in 2022.

Strabag targets at least 4 % on a sustainable basis EBIT margin from 2022 onwards Wertpapier

STRABAG Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.02.2022, 10:23 | | 38 0 | 0 17.02.2022, 10:23 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Disclaimer