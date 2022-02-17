Klöckner FY Adj. EBITDA EUR 848 Million, Above Consensus of EUR 814 Million (PLX AI) – Klöckner FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 848 million vs. estimate EUR 814 million.Klöckner expects an EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 130-180 million for the first quarterKlöckner says positive material special effects from the sale … (PLX AI) – Klöckner FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 848 million vs. estimate EUR 814 million.

Klöckner expects an EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 130-180 million for the first quarter

Klöckner says positive material special effects from the sale of properties in Switzerland and France amounting to EUR 54 million in the first quarter

