Klöckner FY Adj. EBITDA EUR 848 Million, Above Consensus of EUR 814 Million
(PLX AI) – Klöckner FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 848 million vs. estimate EUR 814 million.Klöckner expects an EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 130-180 million for the first quarterKlöckner says positive material special effects from the sale …
- (PLX AI) – Klöckner FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 848 million vs. estimate EUR 814 million.
- Klöckner expects an EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 130-180 million for the first quarter
- Klöckner says positive material special effects from the sale of properties in Switzerland and France amounting to EUR 54 million in the first quarter
