LKQ Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance for 2022 Is Below as Tailwinds Fade

LKQ Q4 revenue USD 3,200 million vs. estimate USD 3,086 million.

Q4 EPS USD 0.81

Q4 adjusted EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.77

Outlook FY EPS USD 3.5-3.8

Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 3.72-4.02; consensus USD 4.00

Says 2022 guidance reflects continued strong organic growth and productivity improvements more than offsetting inflation while the year over year earnings comparison is negatively affected by the expected nonrecurrence of some of the tailwinds experienced in 2021 Wertpapier

