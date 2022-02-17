Organon Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates; Guidance in Line
- (PLX AI) – Organon Q4 revenue USD 1,604 million vs. estimate USD 1,575 million.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 549 million vs. estimate USD 521 million
- Outlook FY revenue USD 6,100-6,400 million; consensus USD 6,325 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34-36%
