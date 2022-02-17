Southern Co Sees 2022 Adj. EPS $3.50-3.60; Keeps Long-Term Guidance (PLX AI) – Southern Company's adjusted earnings guidance range for 2022 is $3.50 to $3.60 per share. In the first quarter of 2022, management estimates Southern Company adjusted earnings per share will be 90 centsManagement continues to project a … (PLX AI) – Southern Company's adjusted earnings guidance range for 2022 is $3.50 to $3.60 per share.

In the first quarter of 2022, management estimates Southern Company adjusted earnings per share will be 90 cents

Management continues to project a long-term adjusted earnings per share growth rate for Southern Company in the 5% to 7% range, consistent with adjusted earnings in a range of $4.00 to $4.30 per share in 2024

Q4 revenue USD 5,800 million Wertpapier

