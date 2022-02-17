checkAd

Baxter Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates; Adj. EPS Guidance Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Baxter Q4 revenue USD 3,500 million vs. estimate USD 3,354 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 24-25%Outlook FY EPS USD 2.91-3.01Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.25-4.35; consensus USD 4.36Outlook Q1 sales growth of 24% to 25% Outlook Q1 adj. …

  • (PLX AI) – Baxter Q4 revenue USD 3,500 million vs. estimate USD 3,354 million
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 24-25%
  • Outlook FY EPS USD 2.91-3.01
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.25-4.35; consensus USD 4.36
  • Outlook Q1 sales growth of 24% to 25%
  • Outlook Q1 adj. EPS USD 0.79-0.82
