Baxter Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates; Adj. EPS Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Baxter Q4 revenue USD 3,500 million vs. estimate USD 3,354 millionOutlook FY revenue growth 24-25%Outlook FY EPS USD 2.91-3.01Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.25-4.35; consensus USD 4.36Outlook Q1 sales growth of 24% to 25% Outlook Q1 adj. …
- (PLX AI) – Baxter Q4 revenue USD 3,500 million vs. estimate USD 3,354 million
- Outlook FY revenue growth 24-25%
- Outlook FY EPS USD 2.91-3.01
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.25-4.35; consensus USD 4.36
- Outlook Q1 sales growth of 24% to 25%
- Outlook Q1 adj. EPS USD 0.79-0.82
