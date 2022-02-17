Genuine Parts Q4 Sales Better Than Expected; Sees 9-11% Revenue Growth in 2022 (PLX AI) – Genuine Parts Q4 sales USD 4,800 million vs. estimate USD 4,670 million.Outlook FY revenue growth 9-11%Outlook FY EPS USD 7.45-7.6Says Q4 sales improvement is attributable to an 11.3% increase in comparable sales and a 1.9% benefit from … (PLX AI) – Genuine Parts Q4 sales USD 4,800 million vs. estimate USD 4,670 million.

Outlook FY revenue growth 9-11%

Outlook FY EPS USD 7.45-7.6

Says Q4 sales improvement is attributable to an 11.3% increase in comparable sales and a 1.9% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by a slightly unfavorable impact of foreign currency

The outlook for 2022 accounts for an approximate 2% headwind from foreign currency translation Wertpapier

